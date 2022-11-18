The latest Echo Dot is the best yet. It was discounted in the Black Friday sales and still is

The Black Friday sales have been and gone, but there are still some discounts you can get your hands on - including the Echo Dot 5-gen.

This device from Amazon only launched recently, so this is the first time that you've been able to buy it at a reduced rate.

Echo Dot 5-gen - save 50%

Pocket-lint

The latest Echo Dot sounds better and is smarter than the model it replaces. With a big discount, it's now only $27.99 or £26.99.

Why buy the Echo Dot?

The Echo Dot has long been one of our top Echo devices - with the compact size making it perfect to slip into any room.

This model had the speakers re-engineered so it sounds better than the older version, but with the addition of sensors and connectivity, it's more useful than ever. Of course the big thing here is access to Alexa's services and while these are the same across all Echo devices, this is a great way to engage with Amazon's digital assistant.

This sale has been running for some time now - and it's still going strong.