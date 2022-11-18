Echo Dot 5-gen gets its first discount - save over 50%

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are now underway and one of the devices making its debut to the discounts is the Echo Dot 5-gen.

This device from Amazon only launched recently, so this is the first time that you've been able to buy it at a reduced rate.

Why buy the Echo Dot?

The Echo Dot has long been one of our top Echo devices - with the compact size making it perfect to slip into any room.

This model had the speakers re-engineered so it sounds better than the older version, but with the addition of sensors and connectivity, it's more useful than ever. Of course the big thing here is access to Alexa's services and while these are the same across all Echo devices, this is a great way to engage with Amazon's digital assistant.

This isn't the only Echo that's discounted, Amazon has slashed prices across many of the models it offers.

Writing by Chris Hall.