Arlo Wireless Video Doorbell has a massive £100 discount for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Arlo is a popular choice for the Black Friday sales, because the cameras are desirable and usually pretty expensive.

While there's a range of discounts across the Arlo range, one of the most popular devices is the Wireless Video Doorbell and that's got a great £100 discount in the UK.

Arlo Video Doorbell - save £100 Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is a great way to secure your front door. This £100 discount means it's only £79.99. View offer

Why buy the Arlo Wireless Video Doorbell?

The Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell puts a camera on your door, so you can always see who is there, whether you're at home or not. There's a 1080p camera offering a square view. As per other Arlo cameras, there is motion detection and audio detection.

When the doorbell is pressed, you'll be able to talk to whoever is at the door, or use a range of pre-programmed messages.

The doorbell will connect to your home Wi-Fi, so there's no need for a hub, and there are additional accessories like a chime so you can hear it ring when you don't have your phone to hand.

It's a great video doorbell and this deal is an absolute steal.

Writing by Chris Hall.