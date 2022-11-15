Get 30% off Philips Hue lighting ahead of Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - We still have a little while to go before Black Friday itself (26 November) but there are already plenty of deals to be had, including some product-wide discounts on Philips Hue lighting.

The brand itself is offering 30 per cent off selected Philips Hue bulbs and lightstrips, 25 per cent off moodlighting, spotlights and outdoor products, and 10 per cent off its entertainment products.

For example, that means you can get a two pack of white and colour ambience E27 (screw fit) bulbs for £66.50 - down from £94.99. Or the Lily Outdoor Spot Light kit, with three lights that change colour for just over £206 (normally £274.99).

Ceiling lights are also on offer with some white and colour ambience options having more than £100 off the usual retail price.

And accessories, such as the Hue Dimmer Switch, also have 25 per cent off too, so you can add devices to an existing Philips Hue lighting setup for cheaper.

Almost everything on the site is discounted up to and through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You just need to add the products you fancy to your basket and the savings will be calculated at check out.

You can also see other Philips Hue deals throughout Black Friday on our dedicated page here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.