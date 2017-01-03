Belkin expands Wemo Switch lineup with Mini and Dimmer models

Belkin has taken to the CES showfloor to unveil two new additions to its Wemo Smart Switch range of app controlled switches. The new models include the Wemo Mini Smart Plug and Wemo Dimmer Light Switch.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug takes everything that was good about the Wemo Switch but packs it into a much smaller body. The Mini is so small, you can plug two of them into one wall outlet, stacked one on top of the other. You can then plug whatever device you want to control with the companion app or your voice into the Mini. Like other Wemo products, the Mini can be controlled whether you're at home or away as it works over Wi-Fi and mobile internet. You can of course set timers to devices to turn on and off and can also cooperate with Amazon Echo, Google Home and the Nest Learning Thermostat.

The Wemo Dimmer meanwhile can be used with any bulb type whether it be incandescent, LED or CFL and a new Night Mode lets you set a specific brightness level for a set period of time. The Wemo Dimmer has a touch sensitive control panel and a light bar to indicate what function it's performing. Wemo rules appear green, third party rules from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Home are aqua, a radar animation shows the switch is looking for a Wi-Fi signal and a sending animation lets you know the switch is communicating with other devices.

Belkin has also introduced a new Long Press feature for the Dimmer and Wemo Light Switch that lets you press and hold a button on either for more than two seconds to trigger a 'recipe' with other Wemo devices. One example Belkin gives is to press and hold on the Light Switch to turn off all other Wemo switches in your home.

The Wemo Mini is available to pre-order today for $34.99 and should be in stores later this month while pricing and availability of the Wemo Dimmer has yet to be announced. We'll also update this story as and when we hear of UK pricing and availability.