  So long dead spots: Belkin's new Wi-Fi Range Extender boosts coverage in your house by 5,000 square feet

Belkin has a new Wi-Fi Range Extender that should help you wirelessly access the internet from practically anywhere in your house.

The Wi-Fi Range Extender features a small form factor, enabling it to fit into an electrical outlet without blocking the second socket. Simply plug the Wi-Fi Range Extender into the socket, then find your home network via your computer, and you'll be online within seconds. The device aims to eliminate dead spots in your home by extending your existing range up to 5,000 square feet. It will also deliver wireless network speeds of up to 300Mbps.

Belkin said the Wi-Fi Range Extender is designed to automatically connect to the strongest WiFi signal available in order to provide "whole home" coverage at sufficient speeds. Other technical features include a single SSID for easy installation, single band N300 (2,4 GHz), Wi-Fi Protected Setup, and status lights on the device itself. The Wi-Fi Range Extender will also use the same user name and password as your router.

READ: Belkin WeMo Smart LED Bulbs to offer smartphone remote control

"With the Belkin Wi-Fi Range Extender, you can expand your home network's wireless connection up to an additional 5,000 square feet. It's incredibly simple to install and is compatible with virtually any router, so there's no need to reconfigure anything on your home wireless network. It's the fast, easy way to expand your home wireless connection," explained Belkin in a press release on Friday.

The new Belkin Wi-Fi Range Extender has the model number F9K1015 and costs £29.99 in the UK or €34.99 in Europe. It is currently on sale in the US for $39.99. You can order through Belkin's website or Amazon.com. The package will include the Belkin N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, quick install guide, and a user manual on CD.