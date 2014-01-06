Crock-Pot Smart Slow Cooker with WeMo takes your casserole cooking online

If ever there was a sign that the "Internet of Things" is finally here, it's the internet connected Crock-Pot Smart Slow Cooker launched at CES in Las Vegas this week.

Costing $99 (£66) when it launches in the US in the coming weeks, the internet-connected slow cooker uses Belkin's WeMo connected tech to connect to the internet and then be controlled via your phone when you are out of the house.

Once it's connected to the internet, you have full control over the cooker via the WeMo app, be that in your home or anywhere in the world for that matter.

Sadly we weren't able to witness the cooker in action - oh, how we could have done with some suet dumplings - but the concept is sound, and more importantly says Belkin, paves the way for more "connected" devices in the future.

That, according to a spokesman we spoke to, means coffee machines (Mr Coffee in the US), Breville products outside the UK, and other kitchen gadgets.

Sadly it doesn't pre-load the cooker with tasty food for you.

Like the growing range of WeMo products, Belkin has also announced at the show a series of connected lights, giving you control of the bulbs via your phone.