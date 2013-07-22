  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Belkin smart home news

Belkin launches WeMo Light Switch alongside WeMo for Android app

|
  Belkin launches WeMo Light Switch alongside WeMo for Android app

Belkin has announced two bits of related news: the company is finally launching the WeMo Light Switch, which originally unveiled at CES 2013, alongside the long-awaited Android version of its WeMo app.

WeMo is a series of products, such as the WeMo Switch and WeMo Motion Sensor, from Belkin that allows users to control their home electronics from anywhere. The WeMo app, for instance, launched with support for only iOS devices, and controls WeMo products from anywhere as long the iOS device has access to the internet.

Belkin revealed on Monday that the Android iteration of its WeMo app is ready for prime time. The free app works with most WeMo products, supports Wi-Fi and 3G/4G networks and requires Android 4.0 or higher. It performs just like the iOS version - and it's available on the Google Play Store starting today.

As for the WeMo Light Switch, it's designed to replace a standard light switch. It lets users control full household lighting from their screens, making it an easy solution for a clever connected home. Once WeMo is installed, just sync it to the WeMo app to turn off/on a full set of lights. Users can schedule lights to turn off at a specific time too, although the switch requires a Wi-Fi router to work.

The WeMo Light Switch was unveiled in January and is now available at belkin.com and major retailers for $49.99 (£32).

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Google Home and Google Home Mini deals: Discounted Google devices
  2. Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
  3. Best Alexa games: Play these great adventures on your Amazon Echo
  4. Alexa-connected board game When In Rome is now exclusively available for Prime members
  5. US Amazon Prime Day deals start with amazing $100 off Echo Show
  1. Let Siri control your windows and blinds through Velux Active with Netatmo
  2. iLife V8s robot vacuum cleaner review: Automated cleaning and mopping ahoy
  3. Wi-Fi about to get more secure with WPA3, your smart home life will be safer
  4. How to make Google Assistant listen for your string of follow-up questions
  5. How Amazon Alexa will work on hotel Echo speakers
Comments