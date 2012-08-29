  Belkin WeMo home automation gadgets let you control your house on the go

Belkin has announced it is bringing its WeMo range of modular, Wi-Fi-based home automation products to the UK.

"WeMo is a family of simple, ingenious products that allow you to control home electronics remotely, turning them on or off, triggering them with motion, or even putting them on a schedule," explains Belkin.

Once plugged in you can then control a number of different devices in the WeMo family via your iPhone, iPad or iPod.

The new WeMo range comprises three products at the moment: WeMo Switch (£39.99), WeMo Switch + Motion (£79.99) and WeMo Baby (£79.99).

The WeMo Switch plugs directly into any electrical socket and once connected to the home Wi-Fi network, means any device plugged into it can then be turned on or off from anywhere as long as you have access to a Wi-Fi connection.

The WeMo Switch + Motion adds a sensor that detects motion within 3 metres and will turn on or off anything plugged into the switch when activated, while WeMo Baby enables users to listen to their baby on their iDevice.

WeMo also features integration with IFTTT (if this then that), an online service that allows you to create tasks combining different internet-based services from one platform.

Through the WeMo channel on IFTTT, you can use a WeMo Switch or Motion to trigger a variety of services, including email, weather, phone calls, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

For example, you can set up a motion sensor by your front door and use IFTTT to create a rule that will send a text message to your phone anytime motion is sensed - handy if you want to track someone coming back for curfew.

The WeMo Swtich and Switch + Motion will be available from mid-September, the WeMo Baby from November.