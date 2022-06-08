(Pocket-lint) - Arlo has brought two enhanced security cameras to the UK.

The Arlo Pro 4 XL and Ultra 2 XL cameras are each designed for outdoor use and sport extended battery life with a year's worth of protection on a single charge.

The Pro 4 XL is also two times faster to install, claims Arlo. It now features "direct to Wi-Fi" connectivity and QR code setup.

It can zoom up to 12x, captures in 2K HDR, and comes with an integrated spotlight and colour night vision mode.

There is a 160-degree field of view and a built-in siren can warn off intruders.

The Ultra 2 XL also offers a 365-day battery life, but ups the video quality to 4K HDR. The field of view is wider too, rated at 180-degrees.

Connectivity is similar to the Pro 4 XL in that it connects directly to your home Wi-Fi, and it too features an integrated spotlight and colour night vision.

Two-way audio is also supported on the Ultra 2 XL, so you can speak to those spotted on the camera and vice versa.

Both cameras record video to the cloud if you take Arlo's advanced security monitoring subscription at £2.79 per month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.