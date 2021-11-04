(Pocket-lint) - Arlo has introduced a second-generation Arlo Go security camera in the US that works with both LTE and Wi-Fi. It even has GPS.

If you live in an area without Wi-Fi but still have access to cellular connectivity, the $250 Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi camera might be right for you. It can go on a barn, shed, or someplace else remote. It features weather resistance, 1080p full HD video recording, and a rechargeable and swappable battery.

Arlo claims the camera’s batteries will last up to three months if you’re using LTE, and up to eight months if you’re using Wi-Fi - but that's all depending on how often the camera is activated, of course. Other new features in the Arlo Go 2 include GPS so you can find it if you lose it, a spotlight for nighttime events, and upgraded audio that allows you to have real-time conversations. The first-generation Arlo Go offers a push-to-talk system.

Keep in mind the Arlo Go cost $400 when it launched, and it didn’t support Wi-Fi and only recorded in 720p.

Arlo

The only downside with Arlo Go 2 is you need an Arlo Secure subscription if you want to easily access recorded footage saved to the cloud or use the camera’s person, animal, and vehicle detection. There is a free three-month trial, but the basic version of the service costs $3 a month for one camera. The Go 2 can record to a microSD card, but that means you'd need to go get that out every time you want to see your footage. No thanks.

Lastly, for that LTE connection, you’ll need a cellular plan from Verizon. That starts at $5 a month for adding the camera to a shared data plan and goes up to $20 a month for unlimited data. Arlo promises to make the Arlo Go 2 available through more carriers sometime in 2022.

Arlo cameras support Alexa and Google Assistant devices and also work with IFTTT.

Pre-order Reolink Duo and claim a 15% discount on their dual-lens smart security cameras By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 November 2021