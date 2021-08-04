(Pocket-lint) - Arlo has launched a couple of new membership plans for its smart home security systems that add extra features and the ability to store up to 4K recordings in the cloud.

While it offers free connectivity for its smart cameras and video doorbells, this only extends to notifications and live streaming.

Instead, a new Secure or Secure Plus plan is required for enhanced features. Each replaces equivalent Arlo Smart plans.

Secure costs £2.99 per month for a single device, or £9.99 pm for "unlimited" devices. It can store 1080p videos in the cloud for up to 30 days, and offers all manner of extra artificial intelligence tech, including person, vehicle and animal detection on top of the camera's own motion sensing.

You also get package detection, cloud activity zones, an automatic friend call service and theft replacement.

The Secure Plus plan costs £14.99 per month which adds 4K video recording, cloud storage for up to 60 days and an extended warranty for your devices.

Arlo offers a number of smart home security cameras and doorbells in the UK - much like the US. These include the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free and Arlo Essential Indoor Camera.

You can check out some of the camera options in our handy comparison guide here.