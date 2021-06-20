Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Arlo Pro 3 range has been given a mind-melting discount for Amazon Prime Day


(Pocket-lint) - Arlo sits at the top of the pile when it comes to smart security cameras for your home - and the Pro 3 range has received a number of eye-watering discounts for Amazon Prime Day.

Pretty much every system and add-on camera bundle is available at a reduced rate, though the most notable deal being the four-camera kit - available for £549.99, a massive saving of £350 on the typical £899.99 asking price. 

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Well, as the prices indicate, Arlo gear doesn't come cheap. For the outlay, though, you get excellent performance: 2K HDR video recording and streaming, detection alerts, two-way audio, night-vision and enough cameras to dot around the indoor and outdoor of your house.

If the four-camera setup is a little too steep for you, or you simply don't need that kind of security coverage, keep in mind the rest of the Pro 3 range is up for grabs at a limited rate, too.

The three-camera kit, usually available for £749.99, has seen its price tag reduced to £449.99 - a total saving of £300. If even that's too much, the two-camera kit is also available for £299.99 (down from £549.99, a total saving of £250).

This is a great limited-time deal whichever variation of the Arlo Pro 3 you're interested in, and it's likely the range won't be discounted again for a while - perhaps until Black Friday.

If you're serious about upgrading your home security, there's never been a better time to strike. 

Writing by Conor Allison.


