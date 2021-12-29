Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Apple smart home news

Apple might add Touch ID to an Apple TV smart home remote

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Apple might add Touch ID to an Apple TV smart home remote

- New utility patent reveals Apple's plans

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple could reinvent the Apple TV remote again, by integrating its Touch ID technology into the controller, according to a new patent. 

As first spotted by Patently Apple, Apple has been granted a patent for a "remote covering television, home devices, doors, appliances and more" with biometric authentication. It's assumed this remote would be for Apple TV, but Apple could also be imagining a HomeKit remote with Touch ID.

The confusion stems from the fact the patent is actually a utility patent - not a design patent - so there are no images of the device included.

Instead, the patent describes Apple's idea - mainly the "a biometrics system being included with a remote". The remote would feature one or two Touch ID sensors and could be used for the Apple TV or smart home automation. It might also feature multiple biometric authentication types.

Here's the abstract for the patent:

"An electronic device having at least one operational setting, such as a power setting, with at least a first state and a second state. The electronic device may also include an access controller that can receive state data and authorization data from an external source such as a remote control. The access controller may enable a state of the operational setting upon receipt of proper authorization data received from or related to the output from at least one biometric sensor associated with the remote control."

The patent also mentions possible integration with parental control features to restrict what children can do with the remote.

Save BIG on Portable Power Stations with EcoFlow's Christmas Sale
Save BIG on Portable Power Stations with EcoFlow's Christmas Sale By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Just keep in mind that Apple's patents do not always come to fruition in the form of a consumer product you can buy. Nevertheless, it is interesting to see what the Cupertino-based company is envisioning, including any potential moves it could be planning in the smart home industry.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 29 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Apple might add Touch ID to an Apple TV smart home remote
Apple might add Touch ID to an Apple TV smart home remote By Maggie Tillman ·
Ring Video Doorbell tips and tricks: Become the ultimate Ring master
Ring Video Doorbell tips and tricks: Become the ultimate Ring master By Chris Hall ·
LG's smart oven and microwave for 2022 will feature ThinQ recipes
LG's smart oven and microwave for 2022 will feature ThinQ recipes By Adrian Willings ·
  • Source: Apple has Won a Patent for a possible future Apple TV or Home-Automation Remote with Single or Double Touch ID Input & more - patentlyapple.com
Sections Apple Smart Home