(Pocket-lint) - Apple HomePod mini is receiving a makeover, with a series of new colours announced during the Apple Unleashed event.

The new finishes join the current white and space grey variations of the smart home speaker, with orange, blue, and yellow available for the same £99 price tag this November.

With the original Apple HomePod now discontinued, the HomePod mini is now the central player of Apple's smart home - and Siri.

And, as announced alongside the new colours for the speaker, Siri's Voice Plans will be available for users to dive into.

Developing story...