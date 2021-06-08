Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Apple smart home news

Ecobee's SmartThermostat is the first third-party device that works with Siri - with more to follow

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Ecobee Ecobee's SmartThermostat is the first third-party device that works with Siri - with more to follow

- Apple wants to power up its smart home ecosystem

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice contol is the first third-party device announced that natively support's Apple's Siri.

Apple has clearly decided it needs to open up Siri support to more devices and services to succeed in smart home, while the company says it will also introduce on-device Siri voice processing to improve performance and further address privacy concerns. 

There's no doubt that both Siri itself and the HomeKit ecosystem have fallen into third place behind the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home ecosystems. 

Now Apple wants to power up the options for using Siri with other devices as well as the capabilities of its HomeKit/Home app system. 

The functionality is coming "later this year" and will also apply to existing. Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control devices. You also need an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini and, as you'd expect, it'll activate with the usual "Hey Siri" voice command.

We're still expecting Apple to replace the now discontinued original HomePod at some point with HomePod 2, especially since Apple seems keen to expand its smart home functions of the HomePod mini. Whereas the original HomePod focused on sound, it now seems like the focus has shifted onto being a smart home hub like an Amazon Echo or Google Home device. 

Apple confirmed it will also support the Matter interoperability standard which also has the support of Amazon, Google and Samsung. It also announced HomeKeys, which can put a hotel or home lock key in your Apple Wallet

Supercharge your home security with Swann's high-performance Enforcer
Supercharge your home security with Swann's high-performance Enforcer By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
What is Amazon Sidewalk? Which devices use it, how it works and how to opt out
What is Amazon Sidewalk? Which devices use it, how it works and how to opt out By Maggie Tillman ·
Ecobee's SmartThermostat is the first third-party device that works with Siri - with more to follow
Ecobee's SmartThermostat is the first third-party device that works with Siri - with more to follow By Dan Grabham ·
Best bread machine 2021: The top bread makers for creating fresh and varied breads
Best bread machine 2021: The top bread makers for creating fresh and varied breads By Max Freeman-Mills ·