(Pocket-lint) - Apple could unveil a new operating system at its Worldwide Developers Conference this month.

On Wednesday, the Cupertino company posted a job listing for a senior iOS engineer working on Apple Music. As first spotted by Javier Lacort, the listing included two mentions of homeOS, presumably a yet-to-be-announced operating system. Apple has since removed homeOS from the listing and replaced it with HomePod. Here's what the full passage originally said:

"You'll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide," the posting read, according to MacRumors. Later, it stated: "The ‌Apple Music‌ Frameworks team owns the technology stack that enables the system-integrated ‌Apple Music‌ experience on all of our mobile platforms: iOS, watchOS, and homeOS."

There is a lot to unpack here. First, it's possible Apple could announce homeOS at WWDC 2021 as a new operating system for smart home devices. But, as 9to5Mac noted, Apple's smart speakers, the HomePod and HomePod mini, both run a variant of tvOS, the operating system also used to power its newer Apple TV set-top boxes. Perhaps the speakers are due their own OS.

Supercharge your home security with Swann's high-performance Enforcer By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 June 2021

Apple's developer conference starts next week. It's also expected to announce updates to its other operating systems, including iOS 15 and MacOS 12, so a homeOS announcement wouldn't be a complete shock.

For more WWDC 2021 rumours, see our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.