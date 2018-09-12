Apple HomePod adds multiple timers, lyric search, and calls

Apple is on stage at the Gather Round event in Cupertino, where it is unveiling several new devices, as well as new HomePod features.

That's right. Apple didn't forget about its Siri speaker. CEO Tim Cook featured the product during the final minutes of the iPhone XS keynote presentation. He said an upcoming update to the smart speaker will let you search for songs via Siri by asking about specific lyrics. You’ll also be able to make and receive phone calls from HomePod. You'll even be able to ping your iPhone should you lose it.

Another cool feature: the ability to set multiple timers on the HomePod. Multiple timers is a must-have for any smart speaker, and it has been sorrily missed on the HomePod since the device launched. We don’t have a specific date for when these new features will automatically roll out to the speaker, but if we had to guess, they could arrive with iOS 12. That update is due to hit iOS devices next week.

Apple's Gather Round event for the new 2018 iPhone models is happening on 12 September 2018 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The show will start at 10am PT (6pm in the UK). You can watch the action unfold for yourself from here.

