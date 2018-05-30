When is AirPlay 2 coming to my speakers?

There is a long list of established brands signed up to support AirPlay 2 going forward. But what about all the speakers you already own?

Apple recently rolled out AirPlay 2, which, essentially, opens up the ability to stream music from your iOS device to more than one product. This is also Apple's first major attempt at multi-room audio. It even allows the company's HomePod smart speaker to connect to other AirPlay 2-supporting speakers, like the Sonos One, as well as set up two HomePods up as a stereo pair. And, yes, it's coming to old speakers.

For some products, there will be software updates to existing AirPlay-enabled speakers, bringing support for AirPlay 2. Unfortunately, while many companies have promised to offer new products with AirPlay 2, we don't yet have a full picture of all the brands that plan to offer AirPlay 2 updates to existing products. Nevertheless, we've rounded up those who have confirmed and will update this over time.

The following brands have confirmed existing hardware will get updates. When we know more about which products and when, we'll fill you in.

Bang and Olufsen confirmed it will offer AirPlay 2 updates in August and September to the following products: the Beoplay M3, M5, A6, A9 mk2, BeoSound 1, 2, 35, BeoSound Essence mk2, BeoSound Core, BeoSound Shape (via BeoSound Core), and BeoVision Eclipse (audio only).

According to a Bose forum thread, Bose is "actively collecting information to answer inquiries about AirPlay 2 and HomeKit".

Libratone said an update will come to its Zipp line. Unfortunately, it's not coming to the AirPlay-enabled Diva soundbar or older products.

Naim said Uniti Atom, Uniti Star, and Uniti Nova will update to support AirPlay 2 "in parallel with Apple’s launch timings".

Sonos confirmed only newer Sonos speakers, like Play:5, Playbase, and Sonos One, will support AirPlay 2, as will future Sonos products.

