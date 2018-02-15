Funniest internet reactions to Apple HomePod's white ring marks

If you haven't heard yet, HomePod can ruin some wood furniture.

When Pocket-lint reviewed Apple's smart speaker, we discovered its silicone base left a white, discoloured ring on our solid oak kitchen worktop that was treated with Danish oil. Apple told us this isn't unusual for a speaker with a silicon base and essentially suggested we either wait for the stain to go away on its own or attempt to gently clean the affected surface with with a soft damp or dry cloth.

Neither of those solutions worked for us. But we're not the only ones who experienced this odd issue. A quick check on Twitter has surfaced several tweets from other HomePod users who are annoyed by the situation. There's also people who think the issue is being too hyped up, and then there are people who are laughing at our expense. The internet is bursting with tweets and jokes about #ringgate.

Here are some of the best internet reactions we've seen so far. Let us know in the comments if you've seen other great jabs.

Look, guys! It's the Olympic Rings! Made out of #HomePod ass drippings! pic.twitter.com/6Y5sCBOLOV — Phil Nickinson (@mdrndad) February 14, 2018

It’s not like we tried to hide the fact that you need a white table to use HomePod. It’s right there on our website. RIGHT THERE. pic.twitter.com/SKwGwpVNDH — ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 14, 2018

HomePod Doily™ only $39 at your local Apple Store pic.twitter.com/yGWoH2O3QX — Glenda Adams (@glenda_atom) February 14, 2018

Ok who set a HomePod on Cupertino pic.twitter.com/ABGw4l4DqT — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 14, 2018

Apple's next billion-dollar business. "HomePod Coasters." — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) February 14, 2018

How many artisanal leather HomePod coasters just got launched on Kickstarter? — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) February 14, 2018

The white rings left by the #HomePod is Jony’s secret plan to push everyone into getting white tables. — Swiss Danish Guy ???? (@swissdanishguy) February 15, 2018

Apple now has a support document - keep HomePod away from abrasives, solvents, flames, liquids, and oh yeah, some wood tabletops. https://t.co/UsEWD01A00 — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) February 14, 2018

I dunno why everyone is so surprised about white rings, Apple already demoed that HomePod can bleach your house. pic.twitter.com/tESo9WUV0b — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) February 14, 2018

So some HomePods are staining wood tables, leaving a white ring behind.



Apple's official response: "We recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface"



If that isn't CLAASIC Apple, I don't know what is ????

https://t.co/bwEda4qK1r pic.twitter.com/Eb0gKYEwVi — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 15, 2018

Oh, that HomePod thing? Not a problem anymore. pic.twitter.com/8I4Z6KIPd0 — Mikah Sargent (@mikahsargent) February 14, 2018

"If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface."



Ya'll all just using it wrong. — LaughingQuoll (@LaughingQuoll) February 15, 2018

It's early yet, now's our chance to rally around Ringhazi instead of Ringgate https://t.co/4DZWcrIyjX — Jared Newman (@OneJaredNewman) February 14, 2018

HomePod be like ???? If you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it ???? pic.twitter.com/uvqGrXfJQz — Justin Williams (@justin) February 14, 2018

Just buy a white table, you ungrateful bastards. https://t.co/BHPOUSrkaR — ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 14, 2018