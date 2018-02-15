  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Apple smart home news

Funniest internet reactions to Apple HomePod's white ring marks

|
Pocket-lint Funniest internet reactions to Apple HomePod's white ring marks
  • Tell us in the comments if you've seen other great jabs

If you haven't heard yet, HomePod can ruin some wood furniture.

When Pocket-lint reviewed Apple's smart speaker, we discovered its silicone base left a white, discoloured ring on our solid oak kitchen worktop that was treated with Danish oil. Apple told us this isn't unusual for a speaker with a silicon base and essentially suggested we either wait for the stain to go away on its own or attempt to gently clean the affected surface with with a soft damp or dry cloth.

Neither of those solutions worked for us. But we're not the only ones who experienced this odd issue. A quick check on Twitter has surfaced several tweets from other HomePod users who are annoyed by the situation. There's also people who think the issue is being too hyped up, and then there are people who are laughing at our expense. The internet is bursting with tweets and jokes about #ringgate.

Here are some of the best internet reactions we've seen so far. Let us know in the comments if you've seen other great jabs.

Pocket-lintRinggate How to stop HomePod from leaving rings on wood furniture image 1

Funniest reactions to HomePod rings

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Nest's indoor security camera now doubles as a Google Assistant speaker
  2. Samsung VR7000 Powerbot review: This robot vacuum really sucks
  3. The best indoor wireless security cameras 2018: See inside your home anytime
  4. How to make and receive phone calls with Amazon Alexa
  5. Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
  1. Huge Harman Kardon Invoke sale: Cortana speaker is now 50% off
  2. Apple HomePod review: The smart sounding speaker that's just not smart enough
  3. Amazon Echo Show review: Alexa steps into a touchscreen future
  4. Amazon Alexa Easter Eggs: Your complete guide to funny Alexa commands
  5. Ring Floodlight Cam review: The best protection for your home?

Comments