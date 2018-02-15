Funniest internet reactions to Apple HomePod's white ring marks
If you haven't heard yet, HomePod can ruin some wood furniture.
When Pocket-lint reviewed Apple's smart speaker, we discovered its silicone base left a white, discoloured ring on our solid oak kitchen worktop that was treated with Danish oil. Apple told us this isn't unusual for a speaker with a silicon base and essentially suggested we either wait for the stain to go away on its own or attempt to gently clean the affected surface with with a soft damp or dry cloth.
Neither of those solutions worked for us. But we're not the only ones who experienced this odd issue. A quick check on Twitter has surfaced several tweets from other HomePod users who are annoyed by the situation. There's also people who think the issue is being too hyped up, and then there are people who are laughing at our expense. The internet is bursting with tweets and jokes about #ringgate.
Here are some of the best internet reactions we've seen so far. Let us know in the comments if you've seen other great jabs.
Funniest reactions to HomePod rings
Fixed the HomePod “white ring” situation. @tim_cook @pschiller @cue pic.twitter.com/bktpyjuoKJ— ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 14, 2018
Look, guys! It's the Olympic Rings! Made out of #HomePod ass drippings! pic.twitter.com/6Y5sCBOLOV— Phil Nickinson (@mdrndad) February 14, 2018
It’s not like we tried to hide the fact that you need a white table to use HomePod. It’s right there on our website. RIGHT THERE. pic.twitter.com/SKwGwpVNDH— ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 14, 2018
HomePod Doily™ only $39 at your local Apple Store pic.twitter.com/yGWoH2O3QX— Glenda Adams (@glenda_atom) February 14, 2018
Ok who set a HomePod on Cupertino pic.twitter.com/ABGw4l4DqT— Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 14, 2018
Apple's next billion-dollar business. "HomePod Coasters."— Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) February 14, 2018
How many artisanal leather HomePod coasters just got launched on Kickstarter?— Marco Arment (@marcoarment) February 14, 2018
The white rings left by the #HomePod is Jony’s secret plan to push everyone into getting white tables.— Swiss Danish Guy ???? (@swissdanishguy) February 15, 2018
Burn— Matt Egan (@MattJEgan) February 15, 2018
https://t.co/HjLItvZ4ys via @macworld
Apple now has a support document - keep HomePod away from abrasives, solvents, flames, liquids, and oh yeah, some wood tabletops. https://t.co/UsEWD01A00— Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) February 14, 2018
I dunno why everyone is so surprised about white rings, Apple already demoed that HomePod can bleach your house. pic.twitter.com/tESo9WUV0b— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) February 14, 2018
So some HomePods are staining wood tables, leaving a white ring behind.— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 15, 2018
Apple's official response: "We recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface"
If that isn't CLAASIC Apple, I don't know what is ????
https://t.co/bwEda4qK1r pic.twitter.com/Eb0gKYEwVi
Oh, that HomePod thing? Not a problem anymore. pic.twitter.com/8I4Z6KIPd0— Mikah Sargent (@mikahsargent) February 14, 2018
"If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface."— LaughingQuoll (@LaughingQuoll) February 15, 2018
Ya'll all just using it wrong.
It's early yet, now's our chance to rally around Ringhazi instead of Ringgate https://t.co/4DZWcrIyjX— Jared Newman (@OneJaredNewman) February 14, 2018
HomePod be like ???? If you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it ???? pic.twitter.com/uvqGrXfJQz— Justin Williams (@justin) February 14, 2018
Just buy a white table, you ungrateful bastards. https://t.co/BHPOUSrkaR— ᶰᵒᵗ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) February 14, 2018
Please, spare a thought for the tech writers currently lifting every device they have which has a silicone butt, in the hope of finding a ring. You might as well dust behind them while you're doing it.— Chris Davies (@c_davies) February 15, 2018
