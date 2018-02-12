Repairing your Apple HomePod costs almost as much as a new HomePod

Siri might have some way to catch up with Alexa in smart speaker usability but there is no denying the audio quality emitted from an Apple HomePod. It has such amazing speaker tech inside that audiophile critics are lauding praise on it almost universally.

There's one problem with that, however. The tech is so refined and innovative that should something go wrong with your HomePod after the warranty period, it'll cost you an arm and a leg to have it repaired.

One of those issues could be simply removing the power cable. While possible, it's not recommended. According to internal support documents, uncovered by MacRumours, whipping out the cable to get the cable through a desk hole or behind the back of something isn't recommended:

"The HomePod includes a built-in power cable that should not be removed.In the rare instance that the cable is detached or damaged, do not attempt to remove or plug it back into HomePod. If the cable is removed or impaired, damage could have occurred to the cable or the internal components of HomePod."

If a HomePod's power cable is damaged, says the rumours site, due to a dog chewing it for example, Apple says the cable can be mailed to one of its repair centers and fixed for a flat-rate out-of-warranty fee of $29 plus tax in the United States or £25 in the UK.

If however, the problem is more severe, Apple has revealed, via its HomePod support site, that out-of-warranty repair or replacement for your HomePod will set you back £268.44. That's only a little over £50 less than you paid for it in the first place.

In the US, a repair or replacement will cost you around $279.

One thing you can do - and clearly Apple's preferred option - is to take out AppleCare+ insurance. That will cost you a an upfront cost to sign up of £39 ($49). For that, the warranty period is extended to two years and it includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage - although you'll have to pay an additional $29 ($39) service fee for each repair.

So, if you're worried about your HomePod, AppleCare+ could be the answer. Otherwise, you might have to fork out 80 per cent of the original cost again.