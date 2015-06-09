Apple HomeKit: 6 compatible devices coming before the end of 2015

Apple's HomeKit was first announced a year ago at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in 2014. The idea was to simplify home automation and allow you to have wireless and electronic control of your home and lots of things in it.

It has taken a while to kick off, but HomeKit enabled products have started to appear on the shelves, with promises of more just around the corner. Apple announced iCloud compatibility for HomeKit at WWDC 2015, along with support for new categories including smart locks, security systems and shades.

We have rounded up six HomeKit-enabled devices that will be available before the end of 2015 so if you're looking to upgrade your home to a smart one but you want to be able to control it with Siri, hang tight.

Elgato announced Eve, a home monitoring system comprised of a number of sensors, at IFA 2014. The sensors are designed to track energy consumption, air quality, temperature, humidity and water consumption, and they are all compatible with HomeKit.

Elgato Eve's first four sensors will be available on the Apple Online Store from July. These include the Eve Room, Eve Weather, Eve Door & Window and Eve Energy, with additional products available later this year. The Eve Door & Window is the cheapest of the four sensors and costs £34.95.

Ecobee has fully embraced Apple's platform, not just with HomeKit compatibility but also Apple Watch functionality. It's a smart thermostat that uses a number of data points to make intelligent decisions.

These decisions are designed to save you money on energy costs, improve your home's heating and cooling performance, and make you more comfortable overall. Ecobee has a nice design, along with some clever features and it will be available 7 July for $249.

Lutron is all about smart lighting and its Caséta Wireless system allows you to issue voice commands such as "lights off" in order to control your lights. The system is available at Apple Stores with the HomeKit-enabled Smart Bridge, making it one of the first devices to embrace Apple's new platform.

You can pick up a Caséta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit that includes one Caséta Wireless Smart Bridge, two Caséta Wireless dimmers (compatible with dimmable LED, halogen, and incandescent bulbs), two remotes and two pedestals, for $229.95. Caséta Wireless dimmer/remote kits are also available to add more lights, for $59.95.

The iHome is a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug that like Belkin, will connect your standard products, such as a lamp or fan and allow you to control them remotely along with set schedules.

The iHome iSP5 Smartplug will fit into a standard US wall socket and as it will be HomeKit enabled, you will be able to turn your connected devices on or off using your voice via Siri. The iHome iSP5 Smartplug is available to pre-order from 15 June.

Insteon offers a HomeKit-enabled hub that will allow users to control a range of devices from smarthome cameras and switches to sensors and lights via an app, Siri or schedules.

The scheduling aspect enables you to configure a device to turn on or off at sunrise or sunset for example, and you could also create customised groups of devices to turn on or off at various points in the day. The Insteon 2243-222 Hub Pro and its very catchy name is available on Amazon for $149.99.

Philips Hue has been at the centre of smart lighting for a while now, offering all sorts of great features alongside remote control. There was some concern as to whether existing Hue bulbs people had spent months, or perhaps years collecting, would be compatible with HomeKit, but Philips has now announced they will be.

Details are still being finalised but Philips has announced that Hue will be HomeKit compatible by Autumn so you'll be able to control your super smart lighting using Siri and you can rest easy that all that money hasn't been wasted.