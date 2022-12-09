Fire TV on the Echo Show 15: Everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - The Echo Show 15 is the largest of the Echo Show devices, making it much more useful as an additional wall-mounted display in your home.

The larger screen means it's a better device for consuming video, so it was no surprise when Amazon announced that it would be getting the full Fire TV experience at its September 2022 launch event.

For those who own the Echo Show 15, that update has now arrived, and here's everything you need to know about it.

What is the Echo Show 15?

The Echo Show 15 is the largest of the Echo Show devices, so named because it has a 15-inch display. It is a flattened device, ideal for wall mounting, although you can also get a stand for it if you want it on a surface.

What is Fire TV?

Fire TV is the name that Amazon uses for its TV devices. That includes the likes of the Fire TV Stick, but there are also Fire TVs - televisions that serve up the same platform. The aim of Fire TV is to offer a full range of streaming services, using a great interface that allows you to quickly navigate to different sources or resume where you left off.

How do I get the Fire TV update for Echo Show 15?

If you have the Echo Show 15 then the update should have happened automatically. If not, head into Settings > Device options > Check for software updates.

This will manually check to see if you have an update available so you can install it. We found the update arrived automatically.

Setting up Fire TV on Echo Show 15

Your Echo Show 15 will likely prompt you to set up the Fire TV experience. You'll see various highlights from Fire TV appear on the home screen and when you tap through, that will start the setup process.

Just tap Get Started to get going.

You'll be prompted to select the streaming services you use, such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, and so on. These apps will then be installed so that they appear in the Fire TV user interface.

You'll want to buy an Alexa Remote

The next step is setting up control. The Echo Show 15 will allow you to connect a Fire TV remote and it's recommended that you use the Alexa Voice Remote (3 gen) for the best results. You can buy additional remotes - you don't have to use the same one you might have elsewhere in the house.

You'll then be able to pair this with the Echo Show 15 by following the on-screen instructions. If you plan to use the Echo Show 15 as a Fire TV device, you'll really want that remote, because the TV apps offered don't offer full touch controls - that's because they're designed for televisions.

Using the Alexa Voice Remote means the experience is then the same as it would be on your TV, and everything is much easier.

Or you can opt for a virtual remote, giving you on-screen controls, although you'll have to use this to navigate on-screen buttons which involves a lot of tapping and selecting. Just try using the virtual remote to enter your email address to sign in and you'll wish you had a physical Alexa Remote instead.

Once you have completed those steps, you'll be ready to jump into Fire TV and get watching.

Signing in to your existing services

Of course, before you can watch anything, you'll have to sign into your accounts for services other than Amazon. Because you signed into your Amazon account when you set up the Echo Show 15, you'll already have access to Amazon Video.

But for the other services you'll use, you'll need to have a subscription and then sign in following the onscreen instructions.

Then you can watch whatever you want, just as you would on any other Fire TV device.

Other controls for Fire TV on Echo Show 15

Outside of the Fire TV environment, there are additional controls you can access on the Echo Show 15. Head into Settings and you'll find options to control the remotes and run the guided setup - but you can also find parental controls here, so you can restrict purchases of TV content for example.

You can also control your live TV channels through these additional settings.

Writing by Chris Hall.