Amazon adds Matter support to 17 Echo devices, more to come in 2023

Amazon has started to roll out Matter support for its Echo devices, with 17 products now capable of seamlessly working with other, third-party Matter-enabled hardware.

It will eventually add the platform to 30 devices in total, including Eero mesh network routers, which the company claims will cover over 100 million products already in customers' homes. The full rollout is expected to be finished in early 2023.

Matter is an industry-wide standard that smart home manufacturers are adopting to ensure their products communicate and connect with each other with little fuss. It is designed to make it easy for consumers to set up new devices from different brands without the pain of getting them to work with one another manually.

Amazon is one of the founding members of the new alliance and a key contributor. And it is adding Matter support alongside other protocols it already adheres to in products, such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Bluetooth LE, and Thread.

Here's a full list of the devices that now support the standard:

Echo (v3)

Echo (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen with Clock)

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (4th Gen with Clock)

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen with Clock)

Echo Flex

Echo Input

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 15

Echo Studio

Android setup also now supports Matter too. Other Echo devices not listed, plus Eero products and iOS will gain support early next year.