(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's affordable smart home security brand, Blink, is getting two new devices to expand the range.

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt isn't a standalone device as such. Instead, it is a mount that you pair with a Blink Mini camera that gives users the ability to more accurately keep an eye on its surroundings.

When sitting in the mount, the camera can be remotely maneouvred to pan left and right, and tilt up and down. That allows a wider view for video capture, up to 360-degrees of coverage.

A Blink Mini can be attaced to the Pan Tilt mount via micro-USB. It can then be placed on a shelf or tabletop. An optional wall-mount will also be available.

The second product is a Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This offers 1080p live video, two-way audio and, to illuminate a garden or drive when it detects motion, 2600 lumens of LED lighting. It can be used with either an optional Blink Sync Module 2 and USB drive to store video clips locally, or with a Blink Subscription Plan to upload them to the cloud.

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt is available to pre-order now, priced at $29.99 for the mount itself. Alternatively, you can get it in a bundle with a Blink Mini camera for $59.99.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera will cost $99.99 when it arrives in the "coming months".

Writing by Rik Henderson.