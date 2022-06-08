Blink Video Doorbell now available in UK from under £50

(Pocket-lint) - You can now buy the Blink Video Doorbell in the UK.

Released in the US in October last year, the affordable smart doorbell system from the Amazon-owned brand Blink will now ship to customers in Great Britain and Northern Ireland too.

It is available in either black or white, and can be used either wirelessly or wired.

Like the more expensive Ring doorbells, also from Amazon, you can receive notifications and alerts when someone is at your door.

It connects to a dedicated Blink app and can be linked with a Blink in-home chime to inform the household when someone presses the buzzer.

If you also have membership of the Blink Subscription Plan, you can record, save and share events in the cloud. Or, linking an optional Blink Sync Module 2 and USB drive will enable recordings to be saved locally.

The doorbell runs on two AA batteries, with Blink claiming that it can last for up to two years without needing to replace them (if coupled with the Blink Sync Module 2).

It can be operated with Alexa too, so it can be paired with an Echo or Fire TV device and controlled using your voice. The Blink Home Skill also allows your Alexa device to receive notifications from the doorbell.

The Blink Video Doorbell is available from Amazon now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.