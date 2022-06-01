(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is feeling celebratory about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, as it has updated Alexa with a themed quiz called "How royal am I?", new royal trivia questions, and even new phrases for learning tea etiquette.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee is an event 70 years in the making. Celebrations are set to start on 2 June and will go on until 5 June - all in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and her historic reign. She became monarch in 1952 and has surpassed Queen Victoria in claiming the title of the UK's longest-reigning monarch and the first UK monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old Queen is set to be treated to parades, concerts, and commemorative activities such as Amazon's royal quiz, trivia, and tea tips for Alexa users.

Below is how to access and use Alexa's new Platinum Jubilee-themed features.

The quiz has been curated by a royal expert. Describing what it's about, Amazon said, "if you’re a fan of Arsenal or you speak French, you might have more in common with residents of Buckingham Palace". To learn how royal you are, simply ask Alexa "How royal am I?" on an Echo or an Alexa-enabled device.

In addition to the new quiz, Alexa has fresh royal trivia knowledge. She can even tell you how to properly pronounce "scone" once and for all.

Just ask Alexa the following questions to get started:

Alexa, how do I pronounce scone?

Alexa, talk like the Queen

Alexa, sing the National Anthem

Alexa, do you know the Queen?

Alexa, how old is the Queen?

Alexa, how many corgis does the Queen have?

Alexa, does the Queen need a passport?

Alexa, when did Queen Elizabeth marry Prince Philip?

Alexa, when is the Queen’s birthday?

Alexa, what is the Royal Family’s surname?

Amazon said Alexa has been "royally updated" with the help of etiquette specialist William Hanson and the Queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady. Now, you can get tea etiquette advice from both of them. When you ask Alexa certain questions, they will help you "stick to proper afternoon tea etiquette and celebrate the Jubilee in true British fashion".

In a press release, McGrady described how tea is important to the Queen.

"In my experience, the Queen enjoys a full afternoon tea of sandwiches and pastries. Two types of sandwiches, often English York ham with English mustard and cucumber, with the skin removed and sent to the royal cellars for Pimm’s garnish". In terms of scones, he said the Queen likes "one day plain and one day with raisins folded through".

"Also, tiny pastries like raspberry tartlets and a 'cut cake' (one that she can cut a slice out of) honey and cream sponge, fruit cake, banana bread, or her favourite chocolate biscuit cake", McGrady added. "All washed down with a delightful steaming hot cup of Earl Grey tea.”

To learn proper tea etiquette, ask Alexa the following questions:

Alexa, should I put cream or jam on a scone first?

Alexa, what’s the correct way to pronounce scone?

Alexa, what’s the correct way to hold a cup of tea?

Alexa, how does one have afternoon tea like the Queen?

Alexa, what’s the correct way to stir a cup of tea?

Alexa, what’s the correct way to eat sandwiches during afternoon tea?

