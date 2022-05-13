(Pocket-lint) - It seems Alexa is getting into the spirit of Eurovision just like the rest of us, and has even got its very own Eurovision song.

Amazon has rolled out the feature to all Alexa-enabled devices too, so all you need to do is say "Alexa, sing your Eurovision song", and it will.

As song's go, lyrically, it's one of the most exquisitely crafted works of all time.

We jest, of course. It's nonsense. See the lyrics below:

"Bingo bango bongo

Listen to my song-o

Come and sing along-o

Bingo bango bongo

Sing it all night long-o

And you can’t go wrong-o

Bingo bango bongo

Boom!"

The catchy little jingle is available from now, just in time for the Eurovision Song Contest final to take place at the weekend. You can find out more about how to watch the broadcast live here.

For those outside Europe unaware, the Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most hotly anticipated television events every year in Europe, and has been running annually since 1956.

Last year's competition was won by an Italian rock band called Måneskin, which means this year's competition is being hosted in Italy.

The final will kick off at 9pm CEST/8pm BST this Saturday, and will go on for a good few hours before we find out who is this year's winner. And if you've never watched it before, tune it, it's a lot of fun.

Writing by Cam Bunton.