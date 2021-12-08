(Pocket-lint) - Amazon introduced its own smart heating thermostat in September during a product showcase. Called the Amazon Smart Thermostat, it offers control of heating and air conditioning systems for less than many rivals. Even better, you can now buy Amazon's thermostat on sale.

Initially priced at $59.99 at launch in the US, the Energy Star-certified thermostat now costs $47.99, which means it has already received its first-ever price break. It's unclear when exactly the thermostat launched, but it appears to not have been discounted during Black Friday.

squirrel_widget_6109457

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is easy to install and compatible with "most" existing 24V HVAC systems by multiple manufacturers.

EcoFlow's newest portable power station is the perfect companion for home and away By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 December 2021

It can be controlled by Alexa voice controls through a separate enabled device and can be programmed using Hunches. That means Alexa can be set to gain a "Hunch" that you are away from home, so your heating can be reduced to avoid wasting energy and money, for example.

Amazon is also selling reduced bundles of its thermostat. One combines the thermostat with a fourth-generation Echo Dot for $77.98 (usually $109.98). Another adds a second-generation Echo Show 5 for $92.98 (usually $144.98). Both bundles may not arrive until after Christmas, however.

For a look at the best smart thermostats available, see Pocket-lint's guide: