(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is expanding the capabilities of sound detection for Alexa Routines more, adding two new ways for the smart assistant to alert users.

As part of the company's monthly roundup of new Alexa features, it describes how it will be adding support for Alexa to recognise both the sound of running water and beeping appliances.

So, for example, if you want Alexa to pipe up when the washing machine or dishwasher has finished a cycle, that's now available to set up within the app.

The same is true for detecting running water - though we can imagine this one will quickly get pretty old if the smart assistant is within the microphone's reach of your shower or kitchen sink.

Either way, it's good news for those getting started with the new-ish feature - one that Amazon hinted back in September that users will soon be able to expand themselves by teaching Alexa their own sounds. Currently, the two new additions are joining the sound of a crying baby, dogs barking, shattering glass, snoring and a smoke alarm's beep.

Improvements to sound detection aren't the only thing in store for Alexa users, either.

Amazon also outlined that Amazon Pharmacy customers in the US can now ask Alexa to refill medications, with the assistant then providing updates on when they're arriving.

Conversation Mode has also now rolled out completely to third-gen Echo Show 10 users in the US, with users able to enable the feature by saying, "Alexa, join the conversation."

From then onwards, the Alexa wake-word won't be required as long as the speaker is within the camera's view. A blue border will appear around the screen to let users know the feature is on, and it can be turned off by asking Alexa to leave the conversation.