There's a cracking deal on this Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick bundle - save 62%

(Pocket-lint) - After what seems like and age, Black Friday is finally here and there are some great deals to be had on a number of devices, and we've spotted a bundled offer that you can't miss out on.

The great thing about buying these bundles is the better savings that they offer.

Save 62% on Fire TV + Echo Dot

Pairing the popular Echo Dot with a Fire TV Stick, you'll save a cool £50 on this bundle, bringing the total cost down just £29.98.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

Writing by Rob Kerr. Editing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 26 November 2021.
