The super-cute Echo Dot Kids has a 42% saving this Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been holding out for a deal on the Echo Dot Kids, then Black Friday is serving up the goods.

There are discounts in both the US and the UK on this cute smart speaker, an ideal addition any kids playroom or bedroom.

Echo Dot Kids - save $25 / £26 The Echo Dot Kids comes in either tiger or panda design, so it doesn't look like a boring speaker. It's now just $33.99 in the US or £32.99 in the UK. View offer

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it.

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.