Amazon launches its first Blink video doorbell for just $50

(Pocket-lint) - Blink, an Amazon-owned smart home company, updated its lineup announced during the Amazon autumn hardware event in September 2021. It introduced a low-cost video doorbell called the Blink Video Doorbell. It functions as a wired or wire-free doorbell and works with Amazon's voice assistant Alexa.

This is Blink's first video doorbell. It offers 1080p resolution, two-way talk, and two-year battery life. You can pre-order it in black or white colours for $49.99 from Amazon US. It will release on 21 October 2021. Because it's an Amazon device, you can, of course, use Blink's doorbell with Echo devices such as the Show to get Alexa alerts on motion detection and doorbell presses. Or, you can use the Blink app to answer your door while on the go. It works a lot like a Ring Video Doorbell, but at a cheaper price.

Amazon also owns Ring, a popular home security brand known for video doorbells. Amazon actually bought Ring after it acquired Blink in 2017. Amazon has positioned the Blink brand as a more affordable set of security products compared to Ring devices. But both are well-reviewed and support Alexa.

At Tuesday's event, Amazon introduced a range of devices, from an Astro home robot to a Mickey Mouse stand for the Echo Show 5.

Now's your chance to get an EcoFlow portable power station at a great deal By Pocket-lint Promotion · 28 September 2021

You can see the full list of new goods here.