Amazon announces own Smart Thermostat

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has introduced its own smart heating thermostat.

Launched during its September 2021 product showcase and made in partnership with Honeywell Home, the Amazon Smart Thermostat will offer control of heating and air conditioning systems for less than many rivals.

It is priced at just $59.99 at launch and is Energy Star-certified.

The Smart Thermostat is easy to install and compatible with "most" existing 24V HVAC systems by multiple manufacturers. It can be controlled by Alexa voice controls through a separate enabled device, and can be programmed using Hunches.

That means Alexa can be set to gain a "Hunch" that you are away from home, so your heating can be reduced to avoid wasting energy and money, for example.

In the US, the Amazon Smart Thermostat can also be acquired with an energy firm rebate, with the possibility to find rebates directly through Amazon.com.

A rebate could even mean you can get the new device from as little as $10. Although the full price of just shy of $60 is very reasonable anyway.

The thermostat will be available in the US from today. There's mo word yet on when (if) it might also come to the UK and other regions around the world.