(Pocket-lint) - Amazon-owned Eero has launched its Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system on Amazon UK.

Featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology and Zigbee, the Eero Pro 6 promises faster speeds and better performance and coverage and doesn't require a separate smart home hub to connect devices on your network.

A single Eero Pro 6 functions as a tri-band, high-performance mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee hub. It covers up to 190 square metres, but you can get a three-pack of Eero Pro 6 routers that connect wired or wirelessly to one another to cover up to 560 square metres.

With this kit, you can connect more than 75 devices simultaneously. Eero uses "TrueMesh" technology to smartly route network traffic and help reduce congestion, buffering, and drop-offs. The result? You should be able to stream 4K content, play games, and video conference with no interruptions.

Eero Pro 6 is backward compatible with all Eero generations, so you can mix and match Eero devices to expand and customise your network at home.

Setup is easy: Just follow the in-app instructions. You can then link your Eero account with your Amazon account - so that any devices purchased with your Amazon account can join your network right away. Even Zigbee devices like smart lights, locks, plugs, and so on can connect directly to your network.

The Eero app is also available for you to manage your network, pause the internet, or even share your network. And with the Eero skill for Alexa, you can use an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to pause the internet, find your phone, or turn off the light - all with a simple voice command.

The Eero Pro 6 system is available now on Amazon UK for £229 (one-pack) and £599 (three-pack). It joins the existing Eero 6 (£139 for a one-pack), Eero (£79 (for a one-pack), and Eero Pro (£149 for a one-pack) systems on Amazon UK.

