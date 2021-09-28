Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Amazon smart home news

Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee launches on Amazon UK

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Amazon/Eero Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee launches on Amazon UK

- Starts at £229 for a one-pack

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon-owned Eero has launched its Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi system on Amazon UK.

Featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology and Zigbee, the Eero Pro 6 promises faster speeds and better performance and coverage and doesn't require a separate smart home hub to connect devices on your network.

A single Eero Pro 6 functions as a tri-band, high-performance mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee hub. It covers up to 190 square metres, but you can get a three-pack of Eero Pro 6 routers that connect wired or wirelessly to one another to cover up to 560 square metres.

With this kit, you can connect more than 75 devices simultaneously. Eero uses "TrueMesh" technology to smartly route network traffic and help reduce congestion, buffering, and drop-offs. The result? You should be able to stream 4K content, play games, and video conference with no interruptions.

Eero Pro 6 is backward compatible with all Eero generations, so you can mix and match Eero devices to expand and customise your network at home.

Setup is easy: Just follow the in-app instructions. You can then link your Eero account with your Amazon account - so that any devices purchased with your Amazon account can join your network right away. Even Zigbee devices like smart lights, locks, plugs, and so on can connect directly to your network.

The Eero app is also available for you to manage your network, pause the internet, or even share your network. And with the Eero skill for Alexa, you can use an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to pause the internet, find your phone, or turn off the light - all with a simple voice command.

The Eero Pro 6 system is available now on Amazon UK for £229 (one-pack) and £599 (three-pack). It joins the existing Eero 6 (£139 for a one-pack), Eero (£79 (for a one-pack), and Eero Pro (£149 for a one-pack) systems on Amazon UK.

squirrel_widget_6109631

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 28 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Amazon unveils Astro, an Alexa-enabled home robot on wheels
Amazon unveils Astro, an Alexa-enabled home robot on wheels By Maggie Tillman ·
Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee launches on Amazon UK
Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee launches on Amazon UK By Maggie Tillman ·
Ring's new smart alerts can tell you if you left the door open
Ring's new smart alerts can tell you if you left the door open By Chris Hall ·