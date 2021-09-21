Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon to hold new hardware event 28 September

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has invited members of the US press to its autumn hardware launch event.

Held annually and generally behind closed doors - no livestream, sadly - Amazon's event is typically used to announce new Echo devices and other kit compatible with Alexa.

There's no indication as yet on what might be unveiled this time, but last year we were treated to the new ball-shaped design for Echo and Echo Dot, and the launch of the Amazon Luna cloud gaming platform. Maybe we'll find out if the latter is spreading out to other regions this time around.

New video doorbells and wireless cameras from Amazon-owned Ring also tend to appear.

The launch event will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 and the invite simply says it will provide "news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services".

Pocket-lint wil bring you all the news as it happens.

Amazon also recently launched a Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It offers faster Wi-Fi support and processing, plus the entire gamut of video and audio tech - including HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

It can also show you picture-in-picture footage from a Ring device thanks to the beefier specs.

Pre-orders are being accepted now for delivery from 7 October.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 21 September 2021.
