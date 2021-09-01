(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is introducing a new feature that automatically raises the response volume of Alexa if it detects a noisy background environment.

Adaptive Volume, as Amazon is calling it, will essentially work to make sure users can hear Alexa's responses over the usual household sounds of a washing machine, dishwasher or perhaps even music on another speaker.

It will roll out to Alexa users in the US initially, with Amazon noting that you can turn it on by saying, "Alexa turn on Adaptive Volume".

Interestingly, it's not clear yet whether the feature works in reverse, with Alexa's volume lowering automatically if minimal background noise is detected. However, Alexa does already have Whisper Mode, which, as the name suggests, will match a quiet response to a quiet-spoken command.

It's also worth pointing out that Adaptive Volume is different to Adaptive Sound; a feature that debuted with the Echo (4th Gen) that uses the speaker's microphones to adapt music to the surrounding space.

Either way, it's a solid (if a little overdue) feature that will really benefit those who routinely try and interact with Alexa in environments full of appliances, kids and other healthy household noises.

Whether it works as described, of course, is another matter. However, we've already seen how well Google's Ambient EQ works on its series of smart displays, which alters brightness, colour temperature and more based on the room's light.

We'll be testing Amazon's latest Alexa feature when it arrives on our compatible devices soon, as well as updating this story when we know more about its wider rollout.