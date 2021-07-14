Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

You can now pre-order Amazon Echo Dots designed by Diane von Furstenberg

- Pre-order one now or else they won't be made

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has collaborated with a fashion designer to launch a new version of its smallest speaker, the Echo Dot.

Technically, the new Echo Dot is part of the company's Build It crowdfunding platform. Basically, it tasked Diane von Furstenberg with developing a striking range of Echo Dots, and if enough people pre-order them within 30 days, they'll go on sale. Called the Echo Dot x Diane von Furstenberg series, the Echo Dots in this range come in three patterns: Midnight Kiss, Ikat, and Twigs. They all cost $59.99 each, which is $10 more than a regular fourth-generation Echo Dot. But it's the same price as the panda and tiger-themed Kids Edition Dots.

For those unaware, Diane von Furstenberg, or DVF, is perhaps most famous for her wrap dresses. She is often claimed to have invented the dress in the 70s.

We should note Amazon has introduced a few Build It products to date, including a nutrition scale, a cuckoo clock, and a sticky note printer. Of those three, only the last of those reached its goal in time. The Smart Sticky Note Printer will ship between July and September 2021. And, if you didn't pre-order it during the initial Build It campaign, you can't buy it right now, oddly.

Amazon hasn't said how many units of the DVF Echo Dots need to be sold in order for them to actually get built, but the deadline is 13 August 2021. You’ll be charged if the products ship.

For more about Build It, see our guide:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 14 July 2021.
