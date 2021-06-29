(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has launched Reading Sidekick with Alexa in the US, to provide a high-tech reading companion for your kids.

Whether they are reading a print or electronic book, Alexa can read along with them.

The child and Alexa take turns in reading one of 100s of available titles. The smart assistant offers help if some words are too tricky, and encouragement when the child has succeeded.

Reading Sidekick requires a Kids+ subscription and an Echo Kids or Echo device with Amazon Kids enabled. Amazon offers a one-month free trial of Kids+ for those who don't already subscribe - you can find out more here.

In addition, a year's worth of Kids+ usually costs $69 but new members who subscribe before the end of play 17 July 2021 can currently get it for $24.99.

As well as Reading Sidekick, Kids+ provides unlimited access to age-appropriate games, apps, videos and eBooks for kids aged 3 to 12.

There is content available across multiple devices, although the most is accessible through an Amazon Fire tablet - either Kids Edition or standard.

Thousands of eBooks are available to children on Kindle devices too.

We've not yet heard on whether Amazon plans to bring Reading Sidekick with Alexa to the UK or Central Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.