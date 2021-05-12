Amazon Echo Show 8 and 5 get new cameras, bigger model can pan and zoom

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has upgraded the Echo Show 8 with a new 13 megapixel wide-angle camera that incorporates pan and zoom. The tech is similar to that used on the Echo Show 10 - albeit with a stationary screen - as well as rival devices like the Facebook Portal lineup.

The old Echo Show 8 camera was a single megapixel, but with the shift to video calling over the past 15 months or so, it's clearly time for an upgrade. As before it has a camera cover for privacy, but new is the fact it'll keep you centred within the frame when on calls.

We were big fans of the existing Echo Show 8 already (check out our Show 8 review) and this certainly adds to the appeal. The processor inside the Show 8 has also been given a boost, too and is now octa-core instead of quad-core.

The smaller Echo Show 5 HD camera has also been upgraded, doubling the pixels (we haven't yet go exact specs for this). There's also a new colour available alongside the now-traditional white and charcoal; Deep Sea Blue (pictured above). Again, you can check out our 2019 Show 5 review of the similar earlier version.

You can pre-order the new devices immediately from Amazon and other retailers and they'll ship in June.

