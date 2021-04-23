  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Amazon smart home news

"Alexa, to be or not to be?" Yes, Amazon's assistant can now recite Shakespeare

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Amazon "Alexa, to be or not to be?" Yes, Amazon's assistant can now recite Shakespeare

- "Alexa, tell me a Shakespearean insult"

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Alexa can now recite popular Shakespearian lines, soliloquies and insults. The new features come just in time for Shakespeare Day 2021 and Amazon also supplied us with the above and below images which, we have to say, are quite excellent. 

Amazon's own research of 2,000 Brits suggests that we all use 83 Shakespearean phrases a month. That seems like quite a lot to us, but these include terms such as fair play (43%), for goodness sake (40%) and what’s done is done (39%) which all come from popular plays by The Bard.

For goodness sake from Henry VIII is the phrase used most by Brits, around 120 times a year - or around a thousand times a year if you have children. 

Half of those surveyed, a third (34%) admit to struggling to understand the work of Shakespeare, with half (47%) claiming they haven’t read any Shakespeare since finishing school or university. 

The Roborock S7 robot vacuum – we have just entered a new era of automated cleaning, and it's amazing
The Roborock S7 robot vacuum – we have just entered a new era of automated cleaning, and it's amazing By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

Amazon&quot;Alexa, to be or not to be?&quot; Yes, Amazon's assistant can now recite Shakespeare photo 2

To hear the phrases, you can ask Alexa to "speak like Shakespeare" to get a random response or ask for her to recite a Shakespearean sonnet or soliloquy or give you a famous insult. 

The research also found that “for goodness sake”, from Shakespeare’s H, with “fair play”, most famously from The Tempest and “what’s done is done”, spoken by Lady Macbeth, close behind. 

What you can ask Alexa: 

Alexa, speak like Shakespeare
Alexa, tell me a Shakespearean insult
Alexa, Romeo, Romeo, where-fore art thou Romeo?
Alexa, to be or not to be?
Alexa, recite a Shakespearean Sonnet
Alexa, recite a Shakespearean Soliloquy
Alexa, tell me a Shakespearean limerick

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
"Alexa, to be or not to be?" Yes, Amazon's assistant can now recite Shakespeare
"Alexa, to be or not to be?" Yes, Amazon's assistant can now recite Shakespeare By Dan Grabham ·
Best electric screwdriver 2021: Everyone should have one
Best electric screwdriver 2021: Everyone should have one By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best smart bulbs and lights 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf and more
Best smart bulbs and lights 2021: Philips Hue, Ikea, Osram, Nanoleaf and more By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Wi-Fi 6 router 2021: Future-proof your home network now
Best Wi-Fi 6 router 2021: Future-proof your home network now By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best ionic air purifier 2021: Take charge of impurities with these top picks
Best ionic air purifier 2021: Take charge of impurities with these top picks By Conor Allison ·
Best solar motion lights 2021: Discover the new order of outdoor security lights
Best solar motion lights 2021: Discover the new order of outdoor security lights By Conor Allison ·