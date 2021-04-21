(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has introduced its Eero 6 home mesh network system to the UK.

Starting at £139, the new system adds Wi-Fi 6 and has a Zigbee smart home hub built in.

Because of Wi-Fi 6, it is claimed to be faster and perform better than the previous Eero mesh devices. It can also offer simultaneous coverage for more than 75 connected devices.

Zigbee smart devices can also connected to it automatically, without the need for a separate hub.

Amazon's Eero 6 system is backward compatible too, so can be used with all previous Eero generations.

"Customers need reliable home Wi-Fi now more than ever. Many of us are working from home, helping kids with online learning, keeping in touch with friends and family, and streaming 4K content and gaming - often at the same time," said Amazon Devices' vice president, Eric Saarnio.

"Eero 6 gives customers the speed and reliability of Wi-Fi 6 at an affordable price."

One Eero 6 unit has a claimed coverage range of up to 140 m² and costs £139. A three-pack costs £279 and has a claimed range of up to 460 m².

There is also an Eero Secure subscription plan for £2.99 per month which adds extra security features, while Secure+ costs £9.99 per month.

The new devices are available on Amazon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.