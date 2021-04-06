(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is bringing Zoom video calling support to the Echo Show 10, months after the feature first arrived on the smaller Echo Show 8.

The company announced that users of the rotating smart display in the US will now have full support, providing they link their calendars with Alexa.

The voice assistant can help users join meetings automatically - or, alternatively, with a simple, "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting" - with the device's camera able to track the user. Naturally, that means users can move throughout an area and still be involved with the call, upstaging the Echo Show 8's static camera.

Not only that, but it finally puts the flagship Echo device on a par with rivals, such as the Google Nest Hub Max and Facebook Portal, the latter of which also tracks users around their space.

The only shame is that it took this long to appear on the third-generation model, and perhaps missed out on the peak of video conferencing - especially given that other Echo devices had already been given support.

Despite this, though, it should still remain a very useful feature for those who continue to work from home in the future, and we're hoping it will also eventually come to the UK and other territories (despite current radio silence on that front).

As usual, the update will automatically install itself when it's good and ready, meaning you won't need to actually action anything to gain support. If you are craving Zoom on your Show 10, though, you do have the option to update within the Alexa app.

While you're there, you can also link your calendar to make sure the Zoom support works smoothly. Once in the app, head to Settings > Calendar and Email and you'll see the option to link to your Google, Apple, Microsoft Exchange or Microsoft calendar.

Writing by Conor Allison.