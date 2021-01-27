After a long wait, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is finally going on sale

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Echo Show 10 is finally going on sale - four months after the original announcement. However, it's still a pre-order situation since the device won't be released until 25 February in the UK with no release date as yet in the US.

The device has a significantly smaller bezel than the old Echo Show 10 but this time around there's an extra trick up its sleeve. Like Facebook's Portal, the video camera can follow your face for video calls. But unlike Portal, it'll physically rotate to follow you around the room. It's designed to be easy to use with calls in a kitchen or family room setting.

You can also use it as a remote camera to check in on your home when you're out using Alexa Guard.

Echo Show devices were already compatible with Skype, but you can now use Zoom as well as Amazon's own Chime calling service. Netflix support has also recently been added but the killer feature of YouTube support remains absent.

The Echo Show 10 also adds a physical camera shutter button from theEcho Show 5andShow 8. The device also supports Zigbee and has anAmazon Sidewalk hub, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.