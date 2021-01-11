(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is making it even easier to set reminders for the things you care about, tweaking things so that Alexa can now automatically let you know when an event you've inquired about is starting.

The new change - dubbed 'Tell me when' - will mean that users are able to receive the same background information about an event, as well as the notification from the voice assistant when it's actually happening.

As we say, this is a slight tweak to the old format, which would see you have to go through two steps for the same end-result. First, you would ask when an event is occurring, before then separately asking for a reminder if you needed one.

In the examples outlining the new feature on the Amazon blog, users could say something along the lines of, "Alexa, tell me when the Super Bowl is," or, "Alexa, tell me when Family Guy is on TV".

Essentially, this is Amazon's way of guessing what you actually require when you ask, and an aim to kill two birds with one stone.

And it isn't exclusive to big games or shows, either, with Alexa also able to notify you when an email from a specific contact comes in - meaning you won't have to check your phone constantly until it comes in. In a way, this is a slightly more interesting application of the new change, providing you're comfortable with Alexa having access to your emails, of course.

For now, the 'Tell me when' feature is only available in the US, but, since it's exactly the kind of small progression the voice assistant needs to continue improving and understanding context, we'd expect it to roll out to other regions over the coming weeks and months.

Writing by Conor Allison.