Amazon has reduced the nearly-new Blink Outdoor wireless and weatherproof security cam

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon-owned Blink has reduced one of its latest home security cameras for Black Friday 2020 - the recently-launched Blink Outdoor.

It's a weather-resistant outdoor camera available in both the US and UK alongside an indoor version called - unsurprisingly - Blink Indoor. The Blink Outdoor is totally hassle-free, offering two years of battery life on just two AA batteries.

Blink Outdoor also offers Full HD video and works alongside the easy-to-use Blink Home Monitor app so you can see a live view, get motion alerts and use two-way audio.

You can also create custom zones to cut down on erroneous alerts and mark 'privacy zones' that aren't recorded - similar to its sister company Ring - also owned by Amazon. As you might expect, both cameras are also Alexa compatible and they'll work with Echo Show and Fire TV.

Like Ring, Blink offers cloud storage for $3 a month or you can use a separately sold Blink Sync Module 2 to use USB storage.

