All the key Amazon device deals for Black Friday 2020: Echo, Fire, Ring, Eero, Blink and more

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon UK has already introduced some stunning deals on its own devices for Black Friday 2020, especially on Echo devices, Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.
Also covered here are bundle deals as well as other smart home gear from Amazon-owned brands Ring, Blink and Eero. Check out the latest Amazon UK Black Friday deals.
Black Friday 2020 deals
Amazon UK Echo deals
Device
Price before
Price now
Saving
All-new Echo (4th generation)
£89.99
£59.99
£30
Echo Dot with clock (4th gen)
£59.99
£38.99
£21
Echo Dot(3rdGen)
£49.99
£18.99
£31
£79.99
£39.99
£40
£119.99
£59.99
£60
£49.99
£29.99
£20
£189.99
£159.99
£30
£24.99
£13.99
£11
£119.99
£99.99
£20
£74.98
£30.99
£43.99
Amazon UK Fire TV deals
Device
Price before
Price now
Saving
£109.99
£69.99
£40
£49.99
£29.99
£20
Amazon UK Fire tablet deals
Device
Price before
Price now
Saving
£149.99
£89.99
£60
£89.99
£54.99
£35
£49.99
£34.99
£15
£199.99
£139.99
£60
£139.99
£84.99
£55
Prime Day UK Kindle deals
Device
Price before
Price now
Saving
£229.99
£169.99
£60
£69.99
£49.99
£20
£99.99
£49.99
£40
Amazon UK smart home deals
Device
Price before
Price now
Saving
£99.00
£59.40
£39.60
£298.00
£169.00
£129.00
£199.00
£129.00
£70.00
£168.99
£74.00
£94.99
£168.99
£69.99
£99.00
£114.98
£49.99
£64.99
£229.00
£149.00
£80.00
£99.98
£61.99
£38