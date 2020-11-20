  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Amazon smart home news

All the key Amazon device deals for Black Friday 2020: Echo, Fire, Ring, Eero, Blink and more

, Associate editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Amazon All the key Amazon device deals for Black Friday 2020: Echo, Fire, Ring, Eero, Blink and more

- Top deals on Amazon devices

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon UK has already introduced some stunning deals on its own devices for Black Friday 2020, especially on Echo devices, Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.

Also covered here are bundle deals as well as other smart home gear from Amazon-owned brands Ring, Blink and Eero. Check out the latest Amazon UK Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2020 deals

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Amazon UK Echo deals

Device

Price before

Price now

Saving 

All-new Echo (4th generation)

£89.99

£59.99

£30

Echo Dot with clock (4th gen)

£59.99

£38.99

£21

Echo Dot(3rdGen)

£49.99

£18.99

£31

Echo Show 5

£79.99

£39.99

£40

Echo Show 8

£119.99

£59.99

£60

Echo Auto

£49.99

£29.99

£20

Echo Studio

£189.99

£159.99

£30

Echo Flex

£24.99

£13.99

£11

Echo Buds

£119.99

£99.99

£20

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug for £28.99

£74.98

£30.99

£43.99

Amazon UK Fire TV deals

Device

Price before

Price now

Saving

Fire TV Cube

£109.99

£69.99

£40

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

£49.99

£29.99

£20

Amazon UK Fire tablet deals

Device

Price before

Price now

Saving

Fire HD 10 tablet

£149.99

£89.99

£60

All-new Fire HD 8 tablet

£89.99

£54.99

£35

Fire 7 tablet

£49.99

£34.99

£15

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

£199.99

£139.99

£60

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

£139.99

£84.99

£55

Prime Day UK Kindle deals

Device

Price before

Price now

Saving

Kindle Oasis

£229.99

£169.99

£60

Kindle

£69.99

£49.99

£20

Kindle Kids Edition

£99.99

£49.99

£40

Amazon UK smart home deals

Device

Price before

Price now

Saving

eero mesh Wi-Fi router/extender

£99.00

£59.40

£39.60

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Ring Indoor Cam

£298.00

£169.00

£129.00

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus + Echo Show 5

£199.00

£129.00

£70.00

Ring Stick Up Cam + Echo Show 5

£168.99

£74.00

£94.99

Echo Show 8 + Ring Indoor Cam

£168.99

£69.99

£99.00

Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini

£114.98

£49.99

£64.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

£229.00

£149.00

£80.00

Echo Dot v3 + Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

£99.98

£61.99

£38

Writing by Dan Grabham.