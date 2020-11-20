(Pocket-lint) - "I can be your Eero, baby". Sorry, we couldn't resist. Amazon's mesh Wi-Fi system, which is called Eero, has 40% slashed from its asking price this Black Friday.

The triple pack usually retails for £249, but it's on sale from today until the end of November for £149.40 instead - a massive 40% saving.

squirrel_widget_167834

So what is a mesh network? It might sound boring, but it pays its worth 10 fold, as this invisible network extends your Wi-Fi signal's strength to cover a greater distance, boosting weak spots, and ensuring all your tech has the best signal speed when they're farther away from the main router.

If you've been getting spin-outs on Netflix as it buffers for the 30th time during a movie, this kind of setup will help see an end to that.

Having three units in the pack means you can link all three together, either at different points in your house, or even effectively wireless daisy-chain them to deliver signal through, say, your garden - perhaps into an office that you've had built at the end of it?

In addition, Amazon's standalone Eero Wi-Fi router/extender is also available with 40% off - now £59.40 instead of £99.

squirrel_widget_167762

This single standalone unit adds onto your existing router to boost the signal. It's a neat, simpler solution.

Writing by Jason Denwood. Editing by Mike Lowe.