Now Echo Dot with Clock has its price slashed at Amazon UK

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon UK is discounting its Echo Dot with Clock - yes the new spherical model. It's now priced at £38.99, instead of £59.99. So it's £10 more across the board than the standard Echo Dot, just as it was before the sale.

The 4th generation Dot is a great standalone speaker for music these days, while it's easier to set up than ever with the help of the Alexa app. The Dot with Clock features all the capabilities of Alexa, while there's also the key LED clock display which can also display the current volume or temperature when you ask Alexa for the weather.

It's also compatible with all the major music services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Deezer in addition to radio from TuneIn and BBC Sounds.

In our Echo Dot with Clock review we said "if you're after a smart speaker for a desk or bedside table, the Dot with Clock is a no-brainer – but get the standard Dot if you don't need the clock, of course."

If you want the standard Echo Dot that's also available on a pretty sweet deal at the moment, too.

