Get £21 off the new Echo Dot at Amazon UK, now £29

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has a great deal on the latest 4th generation Echo Dot, with a 35 percent saving. It's now priced at £28.99, instead of £49.99.

The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular smart speaker with Alexa and it's now been reinvented in a ball shape with better sound and the light ring at the bottom. It's certainly aesthetically more pleasing than its predecessor.

All the capabilities of Alexa are on board such as support for Skills as well as smart home control and compatibility with all the major music services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and Deezer in addition to radio from TuneIn and BBC Sounds and podcasts and audiobooks from various providers. In our review we say the Dot is more like a mini version of the full-size Echo than ever and - thanks to new internals - sounds and works better than ever, too.

It's a much better standalone speaker for music these days, while it's easier to set up than ever with the help of the Alexa app.

If you want the Dot with Clock that's also available on a pretty sweet deal at the moment, too. It's a great bedside option.

Writing by Dan Grabham.